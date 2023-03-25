Earth Hour 2023 is going to be celebrated by switching off all lights in all residential and commercial establishments from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm on March 25, 2023.

Known as the ‘Biggest Hour for Earth,’ Earth Hour is celebrated on the last Saturday of March annually to do something positive for the planet where we reside till the last moment of our lives.

The world’s largest grassroots environmental movement is expected to be followed on a massive scale across 190 countries.

This innovative worldwide movement was first created by World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Australia to create awareness about climate change.

The first Earth Hour was celebrated in Australia by conducting a symbolic lights-off event in Sydney at 7:30 pm (local time) on March 31, 2007.

The 17th Earth Hour is being held not only for taking the iconic switch-off lights events but spread the message of taking collective action for the planet for a healthy future.

“Every year, we countdown together across the globe to celebrate Earth Hour and take one iconic action: switch off the lights. But the hour is so much more than that. It is a symbol of unity. It is the power of collective action for our future and the planet,” WWF India said in a statement.

Meanwhile, WWF India also gave suggestions on the ways we can follow to bring a change in Earth positively.

“The year is 2023, and the time is NOW when we take steps for the earth! And let’s begin with giving one hour to do something positive for the planet.Wondering how? Start picking up litter thrown around, and replace plastic bags with cotton bags. Or get your friends together to plant trees. Let’s be creative and make a positive change for mother earth,” it added.