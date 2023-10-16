NEW DELHI: Spokesperson of the external affairs ministry (EAM) Arindam Bagchi has been appointed as India’s next permanent representative to the United Nations (UN).

Arindam Bagchi is a 1995-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, currently ranked as additional secretary in India’s ministry of external affairs.

“Arindam Bagchi (IFS:1995), presently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador/Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations and other International Organisations in Geneva,” an MEA release said.

He will take over the post of India’s permanent representative to UN from Ruchira Kamboj.

Bagchi had taken over as spokesperson of India’s external affairs ministry (EAM) in March 2021.

Bagchi previously served as Indian ambassador to Croatia for almost one and a half years from November 2018 to June 2020.

He also served as deputy high commissioner to Sri Lanka and director of the Prime Minister’s Office.