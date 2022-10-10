Ducati Multistrada Pikes Peak Edition launched at Rs 31.48 lakh

The Ducati Multistrada Pikes Peak Editions is finally launched in India, with a price starting at Rs. 31.48 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The Pikes Peak bookings have already begun and the company is set to deliver the machine from November onwards.

In terms of category, the Pikes Peak is a sport-touring adventure bike but it is more focused on speed and performance instead of off-road performance.

The new V4 Pikes Peak gets Ducati’s V4 Gran Turismo 1158cc engine delivering 168 bhp at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.

It gets a 6-speed gearbox with 17-inch forged aluminium Marchesini wheels wrapped in Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV rubber.