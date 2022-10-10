Guwahati: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel was arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to molest a female passenger on a train.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Om Prasad Meena.

The personnel had allegedly made the attempt to molest the passenger claiming that he would help her to locate her seat on the train.

Also Read: Assam: Landslide in SLHEP as hydrophobia grips Lakhimpur

However, the passenger escaped as the accused had made the attempt to molest her.

She immediately called the Railway helpline number.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected drug dealer killed in police firing

Based on her complaint, the personnel was apprehended and is facing departmental actions.

The incident reportedly took place on the Avadh Assam Express at Diphu railway station.