Guwahati: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 394 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 kg and valued at Rs. 33.40 crore (approx.) which was being smuggled from neighbouring north eastern countries.

Specific intelligence indicated that a syndicate is actively planning to smuggle foreign origin gold from Mizoram and using domestic courier consignment of supply chain & logistic company (hereinafter referred as logistics company).

In order to interdict the contraband, “Op Gold Rush” was launched by DRI and a particular consignment declared to contain ‘Personal Goods’ destined to Mumbai was intercepted. Examination of the consignment at Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) led to recovery and seizure of 120 pieces of foreign origin gold biscuits weighing approximately 19.93 Kg and valued at about Rs. 10.18 crore.

Further analysis and investigation revealed that 2 other such consignment, sent by same consignor from same location to same consignee, destined to Mumbai and in transit, were despatched through the same logistics company. The location of the consignments was traced.

The second consignment was located and intercepted in Bihar.

Upon examination at the Warehouse of the logistics company, it led to recovery of 172 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 28.57 kgs and valued at about Rs.14.50 crore. Similarly, the third consignment was intercepted and examined at the Delhi hub of the logistics company which led to recovery and seizure of 102 pieces of foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 16.96 kg and valued at about Rs. 8.69 crore.

These series of detections have helped unearth novel modus operandi of smuggling foreign origin gold into India from the north eastern part of the country and through domestic courier route of logistics company. Such detections reinforce DRI’s ability to detect and combat unique and sophisticated methods of smuggling. A total of 394 foreign origin gold bars weighing approximately 65.46 Kg and valued at approximately Rs 33.40 crore were recovered and seized in multi city operations.

Further investigation is in progress.