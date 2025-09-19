Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant positions or jobs in Central Pollution Control Board in 2025.
Central Pollution Control Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Project Associate and Project Scientist in 2025.
Name of post : Senior Project Associate
No. of posts : 6
Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 42,000/- + HRA
Qualification :
(i) Master’s Degree in Science Background (02 post) from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing
OR
Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Environment Engineering/ Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing
AND
(ii) Four (04) years’ relevant Experience
OR
Doctoral Degree in Science (specialization in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing) or Engineering / Technology (specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/
Environment Engineering/ Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing) from a recognized University or equivalent.
Name of post : Project Scientist –I
No. of posts : 6
Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 56,000/- + HRA
Qualification :
Doctoral Degree in Science Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing
OR
Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology Background (03 post) from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Environment Engineering/ Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing.
Name of post : Project Scientist –II
No. of posts : 5
Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 67,000/- + HRA
Qualification :
(i) Doctoral Degree in Science Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization
in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing
OR
Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Environment Engineering/
Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing
AND
(ii) Three years’ (03) Relevant Experience
Name of post : Project Scientist –III
No. of posts : 4
Monthly Emoluments : Rs. 78,000/- + HRA
Qualification :
(i) Doctoral Degree in Science Background from recognized University or equivalent, specialization in: Environment Science/ Chemistry/ GIS and Remote Sensing
OR
Master’s Degree in Engineering or Technology Background from recognized University or
equivalent, specialization in: Civil Engineering/ Chemical Engineering/ Environment Engineering/
Environmental Management of Rivers & Lakes/ GIS and Remote Sensing
AND
(ii) Seven years’ (07) relevant Experience
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.cpcb.gov.in/piasrecruitment/
Last Date for submission of Application is 03.10.2025, 23:59 Hrs
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here