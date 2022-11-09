Lucknow: In a horrific incident, a dead body was found on railway tracks in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur but what was more disturbing was that stray dogs were feeding on the body.

The body was found in a mutilated condition and is said to be of a middle-aged man.

The man is suspected to have been run over by a train and was spotted by locals.

The locals were shocked to see that dogs nearby were feeding on the body and they immediately informed the police about it.

The body was later recovered by the railway employees and have been sent for post-mortem.

The police have initiated an investigation but the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

It is not yet clear if it was a suicide, murder or accident.