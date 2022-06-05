Rohtas: In what can be termed to be one of the most bizarre situations in Bihar, doctors at the biggest government hospital here reportedly operated on critical patients using the flashlight of their smartphones.

The incident took place on Friday night which as per the hospital authorities occurred due to a sudden power outage.

Civil surgeon Dr Akhilesh Kumar admitted that the incident took place.

As per a report by the Hindustan Times, the incident happened on Friday night according to Dr Kumar but he also said that it was due to a sudden power breakdown at night.

He said that the operating team had to use mobile flashlights as some critical patients were brought to the hospital and doctors were already treating them before the power tripped.

Doctors and staff also said that they had repeatedly complained to the authorities about the power and water supply situation at the hospital.

However, even though there are agencies deputed for uninterrupted power and water supply, the situation continues to be the same.