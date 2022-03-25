Delhi: The police are on the lookout for a doctor who had made a hoax call to a hospital stating that there was a bomb planted in the hospital.

The doctor made the call to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram which had sacked him in 2017.

It was suspected that it was the sacked doctor after police tracked the phone number used to make the call.

The caller, suspected to be the doctor, has been tracked in Delhi and the police have initiated an operation to nab him.

The call was made in the afternoon of Thursday.

Based on the call, the police initiated an operation to search for the bomb but nothing was found and the police termed it to be a hoax call.

The caller had allegedly called the hospital saying that there might be a terror attack at the hospital and that a bomb has been planted there.

After this, he disconnected the call.