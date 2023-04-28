Guwahati: The Supreme Court of India has directed states to register FIRs on incidents of hate speech and proceed against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be lodged.

The court emphasized that the order would apply to all hate speech makers, irrespective of their religion, in order to protect the secular nature of the nation.

The SC also highlighted specific penal provisions under which hate speech offenders ought to be booked, including Sections 153A, 153B, 295A, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code.

The bench directed Director Generals of Police in the States to inform their subordinates about the court order so that appropriate action could be taken at the earliest.

The court stated that any hesitation on the part of police officers to abide by the order would be viewed as contempt.

In response, Advocate Kaleeswaram Raj pointed out that free speech should not be curtailed in the guise of tackling hate speech.

The apex court had previously passed a similar order in October 2022 after petitions highlighted incidents of hate speeches targeting the Muslim community in India.

The SC reiterated that the Constitution of India envisions the nation as a secular one, where the dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the country are guiding principles.