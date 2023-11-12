Govardhan Puja is celebrated on the fourth day of the five day period of grand festivities of Diwali.

This occasion that strong faith in God even in the face of adversities helps us in sailing smoothly through life

It is celebrated in the fourth day of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar.

Significance

This year, Govardhan Puja is being held on November 13.

This festival marks the victory of Lord Krishna over Lord Indra.

Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan Mountain on His little finger to save the residents of Vrindavan from thunderstorms being created by Lord Indra in fury.

During Govardhan Puja, people goes to temples dedicated to Lord Krishna, pray there for their well-being and later enjoy a religious feast together with loved ones.

Moreover, many people make miniature figures of Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Mountain along with replicas of cows and human beings from cow dung cakes.

They worship this religious structure as Govardhan Mountain by lighting lamps, incense sticks, offering flowers and food items and praying before it.

Moreover, Govardhan Puja also symbolizes the connection of Nature with humans.

It also reflects how protecting Nature can help the human race in staying safe from dangers.

Stories

There are many beautiful legends associated with the festival of Govardhan Puja.

As per Hindu scriptures, the people of Vrindavan worshipped Lord Indra for getting rains annually.

However, Lord Indra got angry when He saw that the people of Vrindavan have started paying their devotion to Lord Krishna.

One day, Lord Indra, out of jealousy cause huge thunderstorms due to which the entire village got flooded.

To protect His devotees, Lord Krishna lifted Govardhan Mountain on His little finger and asked them to come with their families and cattle under it.

Although Lord Indra tried his best to harm the people, all of them were protected securely by the blessings of Lord Krishna.

Lord Indra ultimately accepted defeat and finally paid homage to Lord Krishna as Paramatma.

Wishes

i) May Lord Krishna always light up your life with rays of prosperity and positivity.

ii) Let this beautiful occasion bring success, happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

iii) Wishing you a joyful Govardhan Puja. May you be blessed with a life full of abundance and with loads of success in your career.

iv) May Lord Krishna bring loads of cheer to you and your family and protect you all.

v) May Kanha bless you with love and light. Happy Govardhan Puja!

vi) May Lord Krishna be an eternally companion for you just as He was for the people of Braj.