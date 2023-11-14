Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the last day of the five day period of grand festivities of Diwali.

It is a celebration of the beautiful bond shared by a brother and sister.

This festival is held in the second lunar day of bright fortnight of the Kartik month according to the Hindu calendar.

Significance

This year, Bhai Dooj is being held on November 15.

This festival is quite similar to Raksha Bandhan.

However the only difference is that sisters don’t tie Rakhi on their brother’s wrist during Bhai Dooj.

During this day, sisters welcome brothers to their houses and pray for their well-being by putting a special tilak on their forehead.

The sisters also feed a delectable culinary spread prepared lovingly by them to their brothers.

Meanwhile, the brothers give gifts to their sisters as a token of love and gratitude on Bhai Dooj.

Stories

There are many beautiful legends associated with the festival of Bhai Dooj.

As per Hindu scriptures, one of the most popular stories of Bhai Dooj is that of Lord Yama and river Yamuna.

Yama was the Lord of Death whose duty is to guide souls properly to their celestial realms after they shed off their mortal bodies on Earth.

Meanwhile, Yamuna was a divine river whose calm presence soothes the distressed and provides them solace in life.

Although Lord Yama and Yamuna had contrasting personalities, the siblings who were the children of Sun God shared an unbreakable bond.

One day Lord Yama visited Yamuna on Earth.

She welcomed her brother lovingly by doing aarti and putting a special tilak on his forehead.

Yamuna also prepared a lavish culinary feast for her brother.

After eating the dishes, Lord Yama was overwhelmed with the kind hospitality provided by his sister.

He then asked her if she wanted a boon.

Yamuna asked her brother to visit her for one day every year.

It is said that on the day of Bhai Dooj, Lord Yama visits Yamuna on Earth due to which it has been dedicated as an occasion for brothers and sisters.

Wishes

i) Dear Brother, may you achieve success and prosperity with the blessings of God. Happy Bhai Dooj!

ii) My dearest brother, may the good Lord always give you happiness, name and fame.

iii) Dear Bro, may our bond always remain lovely and let us be a source of support for one another for life

iv) My dear sister, I pray to God for your constant happiness though you may be far away from me. Stay blessed!

v) Dear Sister, may you continue to rise and shine and be a source of joy to everyone around you.

vi) My dear sister, let rays of happiness always light up your life and your smiles lit up the world.