New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal today said that the world now sees India as an engine of economic growth while addressing the gathering at the Vyapari Udyami Sammelan in New Delhi today.

Stressing that India enjoyed the confidence of the world today, Goyal said that developed countries are very keen to sign trade deals with India now. He added that before 2014, the Indian economy was considered to be fragile and investors had their doubts bout doing business with India.

Stressing the need for transparency and ease of doing business, the Minister assured traders and entrepreneurs that the Government will fully support traders who raise their voices against harassment by any authority.

He called upon traders to work with the Government to reduce the compliance burden of people and businesses, but asked that they strictly follow ethical trade practices. Unnecessary, cumbersome and counter-productive laws and regulations must be uprooted to improve the ease of doing business, he added.

He asked traders to give priority to the quality of goods and services that India offered. He also underscored the need to encourage youngsters to come forward and lend a youthful energy to India’s growth story with new ideas.

“The clarion call of ‘vocal for local’ given by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi must be taken up by the youth of the nation”, the Minister said.

He added that we must also encourage more and more women to become traders and entrepreneurs.

The Minister also emphasized that traders and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) should benefit from the demand for goods by beneficiaries of the Prime Minister’s welfare schemes.

He asked all traders, entrepreneurs, and businesses, both big and small, to take a collective resolve to work together to take forward the dream of a self-reliant India by promoting more and more Indian products.