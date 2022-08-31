New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has threatened to sue Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders for “highly defamatory and false” corruption allegations that they had put against him.

The leaders include MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

AAP had recently accused Saxena of pressuring two employees for changing banned currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore during the demonetization in 2016.

According to AAP, the pressure was made when he was chairman of a government Khadi body.

However, the Lt Governor has denied the allegations.

Saxena’s office in a statement said, “This has been the hallmark of (Arvind) Kejriwal and co. to shoot and scoot and then when pushed for the truth, apologise.”

The statement added, “The LG has taken a serious view of these blatantly false, defamatory and obviously diversionary allegations made by these AAP leaders and has decided to take legal action against them so that the AAP does not get away with its characteristic shoot and scoot.”

“The matter being falsely touted by the AAP is with regards to just Rs 17.07 lakh as against the claims of Rs 1,400 crore, which is nothing but a figment of imagination for which the habitual liars will face the consequences,” the statement said.