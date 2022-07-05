A Delhi-Dubai SpiceJet plane, on Tuesday, made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan, following a technical glitch.

A total of 150 people were on board the SpiceJet Boeing 737 Max aircraft.

The pilots of the plane took the decision to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan after they noticed unusual fuel reduction in one of the plane’s fuel tanks.

The flight was cruising at 36,000 feet in the Pakistan airspace when the glitch was observed.

“Crew observed unusual fuel quantity reduction from left tank; carried out relevant non-normal checklist, however fuel quantity kept decreasing. Aircraft diverted to Karachi in coordination with ATC. During post-flight inspection, no visual leak observed from left main tank,” the DGCA informed.

All passengers on board are safe.

The aircraft landed safely in Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked.

“On July 5, 2022, SpiceJet B737 aircraft operating flight SG-11 (Delhi – Dubai) was diverted to Karachi due to an indicator light malfunctioning. The aircraft landed safely at Karachi and passengers were safely disembarked. No emergency was declared and the aircraft made a normal landing. There was no earlier report of any malfunction with the aircraft. Passengers have been served refreshments. A replacement aircraft is being sent to Karachi that will take the passengers to Dubai,” SpiceJet spokesperson informed.