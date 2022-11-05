New Delhi: As air quality dips in Delhi, the entry of commercial vehicles including trucks running on diesel has been banned.

The air quality in Delhi has dropped to ‘severe’ category making it a major concern.

Vehicle carrying essential goods will be allowed to ply.

CNG and electric vehicles will also be allowed to ply inside the city.

The air quality in Delhi drop below the 450-mark on Friday.

To deal with the situation, stage IV of the Graded Response Action lan (GRAP) was enforced by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

The action plan was initiated the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas.

Even Delhi-registered diesel-operated Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) will not be allowed to ply in Delhi.

Only those vehicles carrying essential commodities or providing essential services will be allowed.