Mysuru: On the eve of the historic Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, BJP MP Pratap Simha faced furious protests from Dalits in a Karnataka village that supplied stone for the idol.

Accused of years of neglect and past derogatory remarks, Simha was blocked from entering the village and engaged in a tense confrontation with villagers.

Simha, a two-time MP from the area, found himself confronted by an angry mob, some shouting and others physically restrained.

One protester, particularly vocal, argued, “You haven’t done anything. We did everything. We respect Lord Ram too. Please get out!”

The heated exchange lasted several minutes, ultimately forcing Simha to retreat as tempers flared.