Jaisalmer: After reports of the rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in UP, now a Dalit man was allegedly beaten up in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer for drinking from a pot mean upper caste people.

The man was allegedly beaten up with iron rods and sticks.

As per reports, four people have been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The victim was identified as Chatura Ram. He had drunk water from a pot kept outside a grocery store.

Following this, he was abused and thrashed by a group of men with iron rods and sticks.

The men had claimed that the pot was meant for people from upper castes, the police said.

The accused had sustained severe injuries and was immediately taken to hospital by some locals. His statement was recorded at the hospital.

The victim had also claimed that there were gunshots but according to the police it was being verified.