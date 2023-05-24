CUK Recruitment 2023 : Apply for Finance Officer vacancy

Applications are invited for various financial positions in Central University of Kerala (CUK).

Central University of Kerala (CUK) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Officer.

Name of post : Finance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications:

i) Master’s degree with at least 55% of the marks or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed.

ii) At least 15 years of experience as Assistant Professor in the Academic Level 11 and above or with 8 years of service in the Academic Level 12 and above including as Associate Professor along with experience in educational administration

OR

Comparable experience in research establishment and/ or other institutions of higher education,

OR

15 years of administrative experience, of which 8 years shall be as Deputy Registrar or an equivalent post.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.cukerala.ac.in/ from 10 AM on 10th June 2023 to 5 PM on 30th June 2023

The hard copy of applications along with self-attested copies of documents should reach the Recruitment Cell, Central University of Kerala, Tejaswini Hills, Periye, Kasargod-671320 by 15th July 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







