Guwahati: Biological E Limited’s Corbevas has been approved as India’s first Covid-19 vaccine as a heterologous Covid-19 booster dose.

The approval was passed by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI).

With this approval, adults who are fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin can now be administered with Corbevax as their third or booster shot.

This vaccine can be given after six months to any adult who has taken the second dose.

Earlier it was mandatory for the third dose to be the same as the first and second dose but this approval has changed the criteria.

The clinical trial data of the vaccine was recently furnished to the DCGI and following a detailed evaluation, the approval was granted.

The trial was conducted on 416 persons between 18 and 80 years of age.

People willing to take the shot can book their slots through the CoWIN portal just like the earlier process.