Mumbai: Veteran Congress leader Milind Deora announced his resignation from the party, severing a five-decade family legacy.

The son of former Union minister Murli Deora, Deora tweeted a heartfelt message, marking the end of a significant chapter in his political journey.

Deora’s decision comes amid whispers of a potential jump to the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, Deora has dismissed these claims as mere “rumors.”

Deora recently expressed displeasure with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena staking claim to the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, which he represented before 2014. He warned that if such claims persisted, Congress might do the same for other seats.

The Shiv Sena (UBT), along with the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition in Maharashtra. Deora emphasized that formal seat-sharing talks were still ongoing, and no party should pre-empt the process.

Milind Deora, son of the late Congress stalwart Murli Deora, leaves behind a remarkable political legacy. He served as a Member of Parliament for Mumbai South from 2004 to 2014, and narrowly missed out on re-election in 2019, losing to Arvind Sawant of the undivided Shiv Sena.