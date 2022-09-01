NEW DELHI: Prices of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) commercial cylinders were slashed by Rs 91.50 from September 1, 2022.

The prices were slashed by the oil marketing companies (OMCs).

With the new price slash, a 19 kg commercial Indane gas cylinder will now cost Rs 1995.50 instead of Rs 2095.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1844 instead of Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai, and Rs 2045 in Chennai instead of Rs 2141.

The price slash is seen as a sort of relief for restaurants, eateries and tea stalls.

While the price was slashed for commercial cylinders, there was no change in the rates of domestic cylinders.

It may be mentioned that the prices of cylinders in India were hiked multiple times in the past few years.