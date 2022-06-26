Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s helicopter had to make an emergency landing on Sunday in Varanasi as it was hit by a bird.

The bird had hit the chopper’s rotor just a few minutes after its take-off.

The helicopter being used by the Chief Minister was a Bell 412 EP helicopter.

The helicopter is usually used by the Uttar Pradesh government for VIP movement.

Some reports state that there might have been some technical issues with the chopper while initial reports claimed the issue to have been a bird strike.

It may be mentioned that this month at least three other such landings were reported from across the country.

Three commercial flights were reported to have made emergency landings due to bird strikes in a single day last week.