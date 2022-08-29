Mathura: After a few days of the Mathura stampede, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav blamed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the situation alleging that police were engaged in his security instead of controlling the crowd.

CM Adityanath had visited the Mathura on Janmashtami where the stampede was reported on August 20.

Yadav while speaking to the media said that even in the Samajwadi Party regime, the state celebrated Janmashtami with great joy but there were no reports of any such unfortunate incident.

He accused the government and the CM for the stampede and the deaths related to it.

Also Read:Assam: Five arrested for poaching Royal Bengal Tiger in Kaziranga

He added that even though the CM knew that there was a massive gathering in the area, he (CM) decided to stay there for hours.

“This resulted in the police personnel being involved in his security instead of managing the crowd”, he added.

It may be mentioned that on August 20, amidst the Janmashtami celebrations, two people died of suffocation at a temple in Mathura.

They died after being stuck in an overcrowded area while another person fainted.

The incident was reported from the Banke Bihari temple at midnight.

Also Read: No comparison between schools in Delhi and Assam, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

At first, one devotee fainted near the gate and due to this the movement in the temple was restricted for some time but later the gathering got larger.

Many were left suffocated in the massive crowd due to the humidity while two of them lost their lives.

Of the deceased, one is a man and the other is a woman.