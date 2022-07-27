Chennai: Another student was reportedly found dead in Tamil Nadu which has taken the number of student deaths in the state to five in the past two weeks.

The student who is in Class XII allegedly committed suicide. As per reports, this is the second incident in 24 hours.

The incident was reported from the Sivaganga district and he left a suicide note.

In the note, he said that he couldn’t cope with math and biology. Before this, four schoolgirls too allegedly died by suicide.

Of them, three were in Class 12 while one was in Class 11. The Class 11 girl was found dead this morning in Sivakasi but there were no suicide notes.

Investigators have said that she was suffering from chronic, severe stomach aches.

All of these were allegedly caused due to the pressure of studies.