CISF Raising Day 2023 : History, Significance & Theme

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) commemorates its Raising Day every year on March 10 to mark its foundation as one of the topmost security forces in India.

However, the 54th CISF Raising Day this year is being observed in Hyderabad on March 12.

This is also the first time that the CISF Raising Day is being celebrated outside the national capital city Delhi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest of the CISF Raising Day 2023 celebrations in Hyderabad.

History of CISF

The CISF came into existence on March 10, 1969 to provide integrated security cover to certain sensitive public sector undertakings with a strength of only three battalions.

The force has since grown into a premier multi-skilled organization with a present strength of 1,71,635 personnel.

The CISF at present provides security cover to 353 establishments through the length and breadth of the country.

Taking to Twitter, the CISF has shedded light on how it came into being as one of the security organizations in the country.

“RISING LIKE A PHOENIX. A devastating fire broke out at HEC Ranchi in 1964 & subsequently functioning of PSUs were disrupted at Ranchi, Rourkela etc that triggered the creation of #CISF for better protection & security of the PSUs,” it tweeted.

“On 02nd Dec’1968 the then Hon’ble President of India gave assent to the CISF Bill which was passed by the Parliament of India on 13th Aug’1968,” it added.

“ CISF started its journey in 1969 with modest strength of 3000 personnel to provide security to PSUs; engines for socio-economic transformation in India. Celebrating 53 glorious years of selfless service!” it added.

#MOMENTOUSDAY #CISFRaisingDay2023

CISF is celebrating its 53 yrs of dedicated service to the nation #CISFRaisingDay for the 1st time out of Delhi @ NISA Hyderabad on 12th Mar' 2023. Hon’ble HM Shri @AmitShah will grace the grand celebration as Chief Guest.@PMOIndia@HMOIndia pic.twitter.com/De7Bt1jy6z — CISF (@CISFHQrs) March 9, 2023

Significance of CISF Raising Day

The CISF Raising Day is an occasion to celebrate the courage, bravery and achievements of the CISF in maintaining the security and integrity of the nation.

It is also a day to pay ode to this eminent branch of Central Armed Police Force which maintains the security of the most critical infrastructure facilities in the country like nuclear installations, space establishments, airports, seaports, power plants etc