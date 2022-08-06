Kolkata: A paramilitary jawan was killed and several others were injured when a CISF constable fired indiscriminately inside their barrack attached at the Indian Museum in Kolkata this evening.

Police later disarmed the constable who used his service weapon to shoot at his colleagues and arrested him.

“The incident took place at around 6.30 PM. One CISF jawan was killed while another is badly injured. We have arrested the accused,” Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal was quoted by ND TV as saying.

According to reports, the CISF personnel fired at a police car, injuring several police personnel, including the driver of the vehicle.

The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.

The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.