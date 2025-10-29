Guwahati: As the sun rose on the final day of the revered Chhath Puja festival, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share a heartfelt message of goodwill, underscoring the event’s deep cultural resonance across India.

At the time when the nature is being destructed blindly and intensive climate change has become the biggest worry; Chhath Puja is relevant as it is regarded as the Worship To Nature.

The 83-year-old superstar, known for his enduring influence in cinema and public life, posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, joining millions in honoring the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote on X on Wednesday: “FB 4467 – Faith ! Prayers – On the occasion of Chhath Puja ” accompanied by folded hands and glowing lamp emojis, evoking the festival’s themes of devotion and renewal. The post, which garnered thousands of likes and shares within hours, reflects Bachchan’s longstanding tradition of engaging with fans during major cultural observances, blending his personal warmth with national sentiments.

Chhath Puja, a four-day extravaganza of fasting, rituals, and communal harmony, concluded yesterday after commencing on October 25.

Observed predominantly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, the festival often called the “festival of clean food” demands rigorous penance from devotees, particularly women, who fast without water for 36 hours to seek blessings for family prosperity, health, and progeny.

Key rituals included Nahay Khaye (ritual bath and single meal) on the first day, Kharna (offerings of rice pudding) on the second, Sandhya Arghya (evening prayers to the setting sun) on the third, and Usha Arghya (dawn offerings to the rising sun) marking the finale on October 28.

This year’s celebrations unfolded against a backdrop of heightened environmental consciousness, with authorities in festival hotspots like Patna and Ranchi emphasizing eco-friendly practices, such as bamboo baskets over plastic and riverbank cleanups. Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand observed holidays on October 27 and 28, as declared by the Reserve Bank of India, allowing families uninterrupted time for ghats-side gatherings.

Devotees thronged riverbanks at dawn, offering thekua sweets and fruits in reed baskets, their chants of “Jai Chhathi Maiya” echoing as a testament to the festival’s roots in ancient Vedic traditions.

Bachchan’s message arrives at a poignant moment, following Diwali on October 20, and highlights how public figures amplify grassroots fervor.

Thousands observed the Chhath Puja in Assam also at the bank of historic & mighty river Brahmaputra.