New Delhi: Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking to hold guilty a PIL petitioner of levelling false charges and allegedly giving fabricated evidence of extra-judicial killings against security forces in 2009 operations against left-wing extremists in Chhattisgarh.



The Centre also urged the top court to direct the CBI/the NIA to identify individuals or organisations, who have been abetting to file petitions to deter security forces from acting against Maoist militia.



The Centre, in an application, said all the averments made by the petitioner were ex-facie false and fabricated and it is clear that all the deceitful averments were made by him with a malicious and audacious attempts to mislead the top court.



“In the respectful submission of the applicant, it is apparent that the said insolent false averments were made with a malafide objective to change the narrative of the incident and with malicious design i.e. to portray the dreaded left-wing extremists (Maoists), who were waging an armed rebellion against the security forces of the country and threatening the sovereignty and integrity of the country, as innocent tribal victims being massacred by the security forces,” said the petition.





Petitioner Himanshu Kumar had moved the apex court claiming that between September 2009 to October 2009, security force personnel had not only committed extra-judicial killings but also tortured, outraged the modesty of family members, and looted family members of those encountered in Chhattisgarh.



In 2010, the apex court directed a Delhi district judge to record the statements of the petitioners. However, the Centre said it could access these statements only in March this year.



The Central government urged the top court to direct the CBI/NIA or any other central investigating agency to register an FIR and conduct an in-depth investigation to identify individuals or organisations, who have been abetting and conspiring to file petitions in the top court to deter security forces from acting against Maoists.