Centre unveils new passport rules: Birth certificate must, colour codes, and more

Guwahati: The Centre has introduced significant changes to passport application rules, as outlined in the Passports (Amendment) Rules, 2025.

These new regulations will take effect from the date of their publication in the Official Gazette.

Key Changes in Passport Rules for 2025

Mandatory Birth Certificate for New Applicants

Individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, must provide a birth certificate issued by the Registrar of Births and Deaths or the Municipal Corporation as the sole proof of their date of birth.

However, those born before this date can submit alternative documents such as a school leaving certificate, PAN card, driving license, voter ID, or other officially recognized records.

Removal of Residential Address from Passport

To enhance privacy, the residential address will no longer be printed on passports. Instead, it will be stored in the barcode printed on the passport.

Introduction of Colour-Coded Passports

A new colour-coded system will be implemented to distinguish passport holders based on their category. Ordinary citizens will receive blue passports, government officials will be issued white passports, and diplomats will have red passports.

Parents’ Names to Be Removed

The names of parents, traditionally printed on the last page of the passport, will now be omitted. This change aims to protect personal information and benefit individuals who are separated from their families.

These amendments mark a shift in passport regulations, focusing on privacy, efficiency, and modernization.