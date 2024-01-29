Guwahati: The government of India on Monday declared ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967.

The last ban on SIMI was imposed, vide Gazette Notification Number S.O. 564(E), dated January 31, 2019.

SIMI is continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism, and disturbing the peace and communal harmony in the country which are prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India.

“Bolstering PM @narendramodi Ji’s vision of zero tolerance against terrorism ‘Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)’ has been declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ for a further period of five years under the UAPA. The SIMI has been found involved in fomenting terrorism, disturbing the peace and communal harmony to threaten the sovereignty, security and integrity of Bharat,” the home ministry’s office posted on social platform X.

Many criminal cases have been registered against SIMI and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, of 1967.

Members of SIMI have been involved in several terror attacks in the country, including the Bhopal jailbreak in 2014, the M Chinnawamy stadium blast in Bengaluru in 2014, Gaya blasts in 2017.

SIMI operated in states including Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, West Bengal, Maharashtra and parts of Gujarat.