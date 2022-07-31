New Delhi: An AgustaWestland-made helicopter was seized by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday.

The helicopter as per reports belonged to Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhonsale in connection with the Rs 34,614 crore bank fraud case.

The CBI found the helicopter after searching the businessman’s premises.

The businessman who was recently arrested by the CBI had purchased the helicopter.

It may be mentioned that the CBI had recently recovered paintings of Indian maestros FN Souza and SH Raza worth Rs 5.50 crore during searches conducted in connection with the DHFL scam case.

As per reports, the CBI found SH Raza’s 1956 oil-on-canvas painting titled ‘Village’ worth over Rs 3.50 crore and FN Souza’s 1964-untitled oil-on-linen piece valued at Rs 2 crore.

two luxury watches of Jacob and Co and Frank Muller Geneve worth Rs 5 crore were also seized during searches.

Further investigation into the case is still going on.