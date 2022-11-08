Srinagar: Several locals across North India were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with a Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment scam in Jammu and Kashmir.

The CBI raided Jammu, Pathankot in Punjab, Rewari and Karnal (both in Haryana).

According to reports, the CBI conducted the searches at the premises of former CRPF constables Surender Singh and Yatin Yadav.

Of them, Singh was arrested earlier on November 6 while Yadav was arrested on September 19.

Singh is now in police custody and Yadav is in Judicial custody.

The case was registered on August 8 after the Jammu & Kashmir government called for an investigation.

There were allegations of irregularities in the written exam conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to recruit 1,200 sub-inspectors for the state police.

At least 13 people have been arrested so far in connection with the case and an investigation is being carried forward.

During the investigation, the CBI also recovered cash amounting to Rs 61.79 lakh.