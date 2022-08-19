New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched multiple raids in Delhi against Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia over allegations linked to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s controversial liquor policy.

The raid was in connection the policy that was scrapped last month.

Apart from Sisodia’s home in Delhi, the CBI also raided 20 other locations across seven states.

A search was also conducted at former Delhi Excise Commissioner A Gopikrishna’s home in Daman and Diu also.

An FIR was filed by the probe agency and an investigation on the allegations of corruption in the new Delhi Excise Policy was initiated.

The AAP government had launched the new policy in November last year and under this policy, liquor shop licenses were handed over to private players.

Manish Sisodia in a tweet wrote, “CBI is here at my residence. I will cooperate with the probe agency, they will not find anything against me.”

He alleged that the central government was “troubled” by the “excellent work done by the Delhi government in the health and education sector”.

He claimed that for the excellent work in the sectors, ministers of both departments were targeted.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Welcome to CBI. Will cooperate fully. There have been many tests/raids in the past as well. Nothing came out. still nothing will come out.”

He earlier predicted that Manish Sisodia will be next in line to be probed by central agencies.