New Delhi: The CBI on Monday raided the home and offices of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram over allegations of bribery.

CBI sleuths conducted searches in seven premises linked to Karti Chidambaram Chennai, Mumbai, Odisha, and Delhi.

The CBI has reportedly registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram, son of former union home minister P Chidambaram accusing him of receiving Rs 50 lakh as a bribe to facilitate the visa of 250 Chinese nationals for a power project in Punjab between 2010 and 2014.

The CBI team searched Karti’s residence at 80 Lodhi Estate residence in Delhi.

The CBI officials questioned the staff present at his house and took some papers with them, ND TV reported.

“There was a total of seven members in the CBI team. Karti Chidambaram was not at his residence during the raid at 7.30 am,” said Birbal Singh, the security guard posted at his house.

I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) May 17, 2022

“I have lost count, how many times has it been? Must be a record,” Karti Chidambaram tweeted shortly after news of the raids emerged.