New Delhi: A 48-year-old man posted in Delhi as a deputy legal advisor of investigation agency CBI was found dead hanging to the ceiling at his residence in south Delhi.

The incident was reported on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

He was posted as a deputy legal advisor at the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) Lodhi Road office.

He was found dead at S-22, type-4 Hudco Place.

The deceased hailed from the Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

The during the investigation found a suicide note at the site. The note stated that no one was responsible for his extreme step.

Senior CBI officials have also reached the spot.

The post-mortem will be carried today and further investigation has been initiated.