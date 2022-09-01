DIBRUGARH: A 35-year-old man was found dead in a deserted room at the old Dibrugarh Railway Station on Thursday morning.



According to police, the youth has been identified as Sanjay Paswan, a resident of Naliapool Bombay colony of Dibrugarh town.



He has been missing since Tuesday evening and his family members on Wednesday filed a missing complaint at Dibrugarh Police Station.

On Thursday morning, a team of the government railway police force (GRPF) found his body in the deserted room of the Railway station.



“On Tuesday evening, he went to the market to fetch some household goods and since then he never returned home. A missing complaint was filed at Dibrugarh Police Station on Wednesday. I tried his mobile phone several times but I found it switched off,” his younger brother told media persons.

“We suspect that he was murdered and then dumped his body at the Railway station. We want a proper investigation into the incident,” he said.

“We have sent the body for post-mortem. We cannot say anything right now because the investigation is at a preliminary stage,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, a section of people questioned the nonavailability of CCTV cameras in the Railway station.