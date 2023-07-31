The Common Admission Test (CAT) exam 2023, which is conducted for admission to post graduate management programmes across India, is going to be held on November 26.

The registration process for CAT exam will commence on the website https://iimcat.ac.in/ from 10 AM of August 2 and end on 5 PM of September 13.

This exam is used as a prerequisite for admission to various post graduate and fellow or doctorate programmes of Indian Institute of Management (IIM).

Moreover, it is also by other management institutes of the country to select students for their Master of Business Administration (MBA)or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes.

The registration fees for CAT exam is Rs. 1200 for SC, ST and PwD category candidates and Rs. 2400 for all other categories of candidates.

Candidates can download the admit cards for CAT exam from October 25 to November 26. The results of CAT 2023 is likely to be declared in the second week of January 2024.

After the declaration of results of the online based exam, the management institutes where candidates apply for MBA / PGDM admission will shortlist them for the processes of Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

To appear for CAT exam, the candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree, with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% in the case of candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories).

However, candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s degree or with equivalent qualification examination and those who have completed degree requirements and are awaiting results can also apply for appearing for CAT exam.

This year, CAT will be conducted in 155 cities of India in three shifts- 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM, 12:30 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM.

The duration of CAT exam will be for 120 minutes. The Test will have the following three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.