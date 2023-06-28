GUWAHATI: A case has been registered against the head of the IT cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Malviya.

The Congress party filed an FIR against BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly mocking Rahul Gandhi in a tweet.

The case was filed by Congress leader Ramesh Babu against BJP leader Amit Malviya for posting a ‘malicious’ tweet on Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game,” BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya had tweeted on June 17.

Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game… pic.twitter.com/wYuZijUFAu — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 17, 2023

Malviya has been booked by the Karnataka police under sections 153(A), 120(B), 505(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) which pertain to promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and ‘doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony’ and conspiracy.