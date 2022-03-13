A case has been registered against two sons of union minister Narayan Rane.

A case has been registered against union minister Narayan Rane’s sons – BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and Nilesh Rane.

The case has been registered at the Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai.

The case was registered based on a complaint of NCP leader Suraj Chavan.

The complaint by NCP leader Suraj Chavan accused Nilesh Rane of trying to establish ‘baseless’ links between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, Nitesh Rane, BJP MLA and son of union minister Narayan Rane, said that the case was filed against him and his brother as they ‘exposed’ the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikash Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra.

“A case has been filed against me and my brother over the statement I made. If MVA and Pawar ji, have so much love for Dawood Ibrahim, then they should remove Gandhi ji’s photo from their cabin and put-up Dawood’s photo,” Nitesh Rane said.

He added: “Cases are being filed against us as we exposed MVA government.”