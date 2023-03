C-DAC Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 140 vacancies

Applications are invited for 140 vacant positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Project Manager, Senior Project Engineer and Project Engineer.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 100

Qualification : 1st Class (60%) B.E/B. Tech. /MCA or equivalent degree in relevant disciplines like Computer Science/ IT/ Computer Applications/Electronics /Electronics & Communication Engineering/ Artificial Intelligence/Software Engineering/Machine Learning/Data Science/Blockchain/Cloud Computing/ Electronics & Instrumentation/Bioinformatics/Computer & Information Science/ Electronics & Nanotechnology/Electronics & Telecom Engineering/Geo Informatics Engineering/Information Science & Engineering/Mathematics & Computing/Telecommunication Engineering

Experience : 2-4 years of post-qualification relevant experience

Also Read : From Nayanjyoti Saikia to Gurkirat Singh, lesser known shocking facts of some MasterChef India Season 7 contestants

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : 1st Class (60%) B.E/B. Tech./MCA or equivalent degree in relevant disciplines

OR

Masters in Technology (M. Tech)/Masters in Engineering (M.E) in relevant disciplines

OR

Ph. D in relevant disciplines

Relevant Disciplines: Computer Science/IT/Electronics & Communication Engineering/Artificial Intelligence/Software Engineering/Machine Learning/Data Science/Blockchain/Cloud Computing/ Electronics & Instrumentation/Bioinformatics/Computer & Information Science/Electronics & Nanotechnology/Electronics & Telecom Engineering/Geo Informatics Engineering/Information Science & Engineering/Mathematics & Computing/Telecommunication Engineering

Experience : 9-15 years of post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer

No. of posts : 30

Qualification : 1st Class (60%) B.E/B. Tech. /MCA or equivalent degree in relevant disciplines

OR

M.E./ M. Tech. in relevant disciplines

Relevant Disciplines: Computer Science/IT/ Computer Applications/Electronics /Electronics & Communication Engineering/Artificial Intelligence/Software Engineering/Machine Learning/Data Science/Blockchain/Cloud Computing/ Electronics & Instrumentation/Bioinformatics/Computer & Information Science/ Electronics & Nanotechnology/Electronics & Telecom Engineering/Geo Informatics Engineering/Information Science & Engineering/Mathematics & Computing/Telecommunication Engineering

Experience : 3-7 years of post-qualification relevant experience

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in/. Last date for submission of applications is up to 18:00 hrs of April 12, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : MasterChef India Season 1 winner Pankaj Bhadouria’s delicious snack recipe for Navratri & Iftar