Amritsar: A quadcopter or in simple words, a drone was shot down by Border Security Force along the India-Pakistan international border in the Amritsar region on Sunday night.

The drone has been suspected to belong to Pakistan.

The drone had a package on it but the security forces did not reveal what it exactly had.

However, some reports claim that it was suspected drugs.

Officials informed that the drone weighed around 12 kilograms and was shot near the Rania border post in the Amritsar sector.

It was shot by the troops of the 22nd Battalion of the BSF.

An investigation into the matter is being carried by the officials.