PATNA: The Jayprakash Narayan Airport at Patna in Bihar was rocked by a bomb threat on Wednesday (April 12).

The bomb threat at the Patna airport was given by an anonymous caller.

Following the call, a bomb disposal squad scanned the entire premises of the Patna airport.

The call was received at around 10:47 am.

As to reports, flights operated without any disruptions at the Patna airport as the bomb disposal squad carried out searches.

Notably, Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call to be nonspecific.

Patna airport director said: “Bomb threat call was received at Patna Airport. Based on the information Airport Bomb Threat Assessment Committee found the call nonspecific. State BDDS team carried out checks.”

Earlier, the Indian School at Sadiq Nagar in Delhi received an bomb threat via email.

As a precautionary measure, the school was vacated, the Delhi police informed.

The Delhi school received the bomb threat email at 10:50 am.

“We evacuated all the students. BDT and BDS teams were deployed. We carried out a visual search with SWAT team,” said Chandan Choudhary, DCP South Delhi.

She added: “We are trying to ascertain where the email came from. Most probably it was a hoax call.”

