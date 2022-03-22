Chief of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir – Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday, slammed the BJP-led central government for “creating division between Hindus and Muslims” in the country.

Mufti has accused the BJP-led central government of wanting to create many more Pakistans.

“BJP wants to make many more Pakistans,” PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said while addressing a rally at Samba in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti said: “BJP wants the fight with Pakistan to continue.”

“…BJP only speaks about Hindus and Muslims, Jinnah, Babur and Aurangzeb. Babur was there 800 years back and Aurangzeb 500 years ago,” she said.

She added: “What do we have to do with them (Babur and Aurangzeb)?”

“Congress might had done many wrong things, but they kept this nation safe and united. The BJP on the other hand wants to divide the country and create many more Pakistans,” Mehbooba Mufti said.

BJP pushing country towards another division: Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/iEFFjd5bfs — State Times (@State_Times) March 22, 2022