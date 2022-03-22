The parents of deceased Indian photojournalist Danish Siddique have filed a case against the Taliban at the International Criminal Court.

Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddique was allegedly “tortured and killed” last year by the Taliban, when he was in Afghanistan covering the war in the country.

Parents of Danish Siddique have filed the case at the ICC seeking investigation into the death of their son.

“Today, Prof Akhtar Siddique and Mrs Shahida Akhtar, the parents of Pulitzer winning photo-journalist Danish Siddiqui, who was tortured and killed by the Taliban on 16th July, 2021, have filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor to investigate his killing and bring those responsible, including leaders and high-level commanders of the Taliban, to justice,” read a statement.

“On 16th July, 2021, Pulitzer winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddique was illegally detained, tortured and killed by the Taliban, and his body was mutilated,” advocate Avi Singh, who is representing the family said.

Danish Siddique was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar city last July.

Notably, the Taliban took over power in Afghanistan last August after overthrowing a democratically elected government.

Danish Siddique was a photojournalist with international news agency Reuters.