New Delhi: A wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist nabbed in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday was an active member of the BJP, ND TV reported.

The nabbed LeT terrorist, identified as Talib Hussain Shah, was also BJP’s Minority Morcha social media in charge in Jammu.

Shah and his accomplice were captured by the villagers in Jammu’s Reasi area this morning.

Two AK rifles, several grenades and other arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

They were eventually handed over to the police.

The incident is creating embarrassment for the BJP.A picture of Talib Hussain with J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina surfaced on social media within minutes after villagers nabbed two terrorists, International Business Times reported.

The picture identified one of the arrested terrorists as the BJP IT cell in charge of minority morcha of Jammu province.

“It is very difficult to check the credential of every person joining the party. It is not practically possible to check the credentials of every new entrant in the party”, Abhijit Jasrotia, spokesman of the J&K BJP said.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Bashir, president of Minority Morcha of J&K BJP claimed that Talib Hussain had resigned from the party as well as from the post of IT cell incharge two months ago.

“Talib Hussain was also running a news portal so he was appointed as IT cell incharge to utilize his services in the party”, Sheikh Bashir said, adding, “We were not aware of his background”.

According to reports, Talib Hussain was the mastermind of a series of blasts in Jammu province.

J&K Police today arrested BJP leader Talib Hussain from Reasi district.

He turns out to be LeT Commander of Peer Panjal area

He is mastermind of recent blast cases in Kotranka tehsil of Rajouri



This exposes BJP's link with terrorists.#BJPWithTerrorists . pic.twitter.com/4vqGMs2780 — Bilal Rashid (@BilalRashid__) July 3, 2022

