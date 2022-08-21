New Delhi: A BJP leader from UP’s Bundelkhand region was thrashed by his wife after he was found with a female friend in his car.

The BJP leader, identified as Mohit Sonkar, a secretary in the Bundelkhand region, was thrashed by his wife, mother-in-law, and other in-laws with slippers in the middle of the road.

Along with this, the woman friend was also beaten up by her businessman husband and the wife of the BJP leader.

Sonkar’s wife made a video of the incident and made it viral on social media.

Just now #BJP Kanpur-Bundelkhand regional minister Mohit Sonkar has been caught celebrating rally in a car with his girlfriend BJP Mahila Morcha Vice President Bindu. Sonkar's wife and his family members beat Netaji with slippers. Amazing culture amazing women respect @zoo_bear pic.twitter.com/sOYU4vubNM — iqbalmangalor (@iqbalmangalor) August 20, 2022

On getting information about the incident, the police team from Juhi police station reached the spot and took both parties to the police station.

Moni Sonkar, wife of the BJP leader, and the business husband of the woman have filed a complaint at the Juhi police station.

ACP Babupurwa, Alok Singh, said that the FIR will be registered after proper investigations into the matter.