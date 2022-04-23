Mumbai: An irate mob attacked the vehicle of BJP activist Mohit Kamboj-Bharatiya near the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Bandra East in Mumbai.



In a statement, Kamboj claimed that when his car stopped near the Kalanagar junction, a mob of around 200 people suddenly surrounded and pounced on his car.



“Some police jawans rushed there and rescued me. They also controlled the mob to save me… I thank them,” Kamboj said, adding that he was waylaid while returning from a marriage.



The Kalanagar junction is a stone’s throw away from Thackeray’s home, Matoshri, in a high-security zone.



Kamboj vowed that he would not be cowed down and continue exposing the MVA leaders.



A huge posse of police has been deployed at Thackeray’s home with a large number is Shiv Sainiks also camping there since Friday morning, to counter plans by Independent MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana to recite Hanuman Chalisa at ‘Matoshri’ on Saturday.



The Mumbai Police have served a notice to the Rana couple and also guarding their home in Khar.



Meanwhile, Leaders of Opposition (Assembly) Devendra Fadnavis and (Council) Pravin Darekar have condemned the Kamboj incident.



“There appears to be a trend of carrying out attacks on people who speak against the (MVA) government,” said Fadnavis.



Countering, Sena leaders claimed that Kamboj had gone there to carry out a ‘recce’ before the Rana couple’s threat to land at ‘Matoshri’ and recite the Hanuman Chalisa.

