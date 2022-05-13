New Delhi: Congress’ interim president Sonia Gandhi on Friday targeted the BJP and alleged that the party was constantly ‘playing the polarisation game and instilling fear in the public’.



While inaugurating the Chintan Shivir’ of the Congress party in Udaipur on Friday, Gandhi launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She said that it has become clear that PM Modi’s mantra of ‘minimum government, maximum governance’ means maintaining a perpetual state of polarisation, “brutalising” minorities, and “threatening” political opponents.

Gandhi further told delegates to consider all points of view and to send a clear message of unity and cooperation.

According to her, the Shivir is an opportunity to discuss many of the challenges ahead of them and implement organisational changes.

“It is both chintan about national issues and meaningful aatmachintan (self-introspection) about our party organisation,” she added.

Gandhi added that it has become “painfully clear” what Prime Minister Modi and his colleagues really mean when they use the slogan “maximum governance, minimum government”.

“It means keeping the country in a permanent state of polarisation, compelling people to stay in a constant state of fear and insecurity. It means viciously targeting, victimising, and brutalising minorities who are an integral part of our society and equal citizens of our Republic,” she claimed.

“It means using our societies’ age-old pluralities to divide us and subverting a carefully nurtured idea of unity and diversity. It means threatening and intimidating political opponents, maligning their reputation, jailing them on flimsy pretexts using investigative agencies,” Gandhi claimed further.