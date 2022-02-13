NEW DELHI: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said that BJP is expert in spreading communalism.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP over the hijab controversy, Baghel said that the time has come for PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to go.



Baghel is in Kanpur on the election campaign.



Targeting the BJP on hijab controversy, Baghel, who arrived in Kanpur for door-to-door campaigning, said that those who have started it, do not know the consequences.

On this issue, the principal of the college should have called the parents of the girls and talked to them.



Speaking on the Congress party’s performance in the UP elections, he said that the Congress party will definitely do very well.

Other parties are seeking votes on the basis of religion and caste, while the Congress party is fighting elections on the issues of the common man, he said.



Baghel said that the main issue of Congress is to see that farmers should get reasonable prices for their produce, unemployed youth should get jobs and women should get respect.

He said that Priyanka Gandhi’s slogan ‘Ladki hoon lade sakti hoon’ (I am a girl and can fight) has instilled confidence in women and a change will definitely happen.



He said that after losing the Himachal by-elections, the BJP government at the Centre reduced the prices of petrol and diesel. If inflation is to be tackled, the BJP has to be defeated, he added.